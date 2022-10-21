Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Newly available over-the-counter hearing aids offer many benefits, but consumers should be aware of the potential drawbacks

By Bradley Kesser, Professor of Otology/Neurotology, University of Virginia
They are easy to get, and far less costly than prescription hearing aids. But over-the-counter devices are not the answer for everyone with hearing issues.The Conversation


