Nepal: Next Parliament Should Prioritize Justice for Conflict Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Nepali man looks at photographs of disappeared persons displayed by human rights activists at an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 30, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – Nepal’s next government should prioritize amending and passing a transitional justice law that addresses the needs of victims who have waited over 16 years for truth and accountability, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. The law should meet all domestic and international…


© Human Rights Watch
