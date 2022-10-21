How 'closing the gap' may close doors for First Nations women in new plan to end violence
By BJ Newton, Senior Research Fellow in Social Policy and Social Work, UNSW Sydney
Kyllie Cripps, Scientia Associate Professor, School of Law, Society & Criminology, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
The ten-year National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children is proposing to align with Closing the Gap to address First Nations violence. This could work, but there are limitations.
- Thursday, October 20, 2022