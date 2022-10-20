Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program

By Christine McLean, Assistant Professor, Child and Youth Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Jessie-Lee McIsaac, Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in Early Childhood: Diversity and Transitions, Mount Saint Vincent University
This fall, many young children across Canada have entered early learning or preschool programs for the first time.

Access to early learning is a challenge across the country — and many parents scramble to find a space for their children.

But there are some programs that are readily available and accessible to all children in their catchment areas. In Nova Scotia, an investment…The Conversation


