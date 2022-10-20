Tolerance.ca
Do not adjust your sets: with Truss gone, the UK is about to get yet another prime minister

By Ben Wellings, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
British politics currently exists in a weird time warp. Like some bad special effects from an early episode of Dr Who, time and reality are bent and twisted – only this time it’s all sadly true.

This time warp operates in four main ways.

The first is that lots happens but nothing changes. Another prime minister has gone, but the same party, bereft of ideas, is still in office, clinging to power for its own sake.

It is a measure of the collapse of confidence among Conservative MPs that they fear electoral oblivion from what should be a quite unassailable majority…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
