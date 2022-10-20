Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: 'kamikaze' drone attacks on civilian infrastructure show Putin is moving closer to total war

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Having suffered several weeks of setbacks in the field, Russia appears to have renewed its assaults on Ukraine’s major cities, mainly via missile and drone attacks. Despite protestations to the contrary from Kremlin ally Iran, there is growing evidence that Russia is using large numbers of Iranian drones. This includes the Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drone, which has a range of more than 2,000km. This allows Russia to strike at population centres well behind the lines of contact.

On October 17 alone, 43 of these drones attacked Kyiv, killing four people and destroying vital civil infrastructure.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
