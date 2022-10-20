'We can write novels of memories made here': Elder-led land restoration is about rebuilding love
By Alison Lullfitz, Research Associate, The University of Western Australia
Eliza Woods, Goreng Noongar Elder and cultural research collaborator, Indigenous Knowledge
Elsie Penny, Goreng Noongar woman, Indigenous Knowledge
Eugene Eades, Goreng Noongar Elder and leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Jeremy Lacco, Goreng man, Indigenous Knowledge
For descendants of those stolen, restoring a special family place enables them to reconnect to the past, to people and identity.
