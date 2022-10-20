Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is dragging its feet on healthy eating. In 5 years we've made woeful progress

By Gary Sacks, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Davina Mann, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Share this article
Australia is falling behind other countries in addressing the unhealthy state of our diets.

Several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico, have recently taken major steps to help improve population nutrition and prevent obesity.

But our latest assessment, released as part of the International Congress on Obesity, has found major holes in Australian government policy relative to international best practice, with limited policy progress…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory illegal: UN rights commission
~ Filming Gyani Maiya Sen who inspired efforts to revive the dying Kusunda language in Nepal
~ Ukraine recap: 'kamikaze' drone attacks on civilian infrastructure show Putin is moving closer to total war
~ AI could help predict suicides – but rushing the technology could lead to big mistakes
~ A tale of demonic possession and exorcism in 17th-century New France: Can we know what really happened?
~ Liz Truss resigns: who is in and who is out in the race to replace her?
~ 'We can write novels of memories made here': Elder-led land restoration is about rebuilding love
~ Queer romcom Bros struggled at the box-office. Are mainstream audiences still not ready?
~ Can gaming 'addiction' lead to depression or aggression in young people? Here’s what the evidence says
~ It's not just Australian students who need more food, university staff are also going hungry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter