Kenya's Samburu warriors still practise a rock art tradition that tells their stories
By Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Ebbe Westergren, Honorary Fellow, Linnaeus University
Peter Skoglund, Professor in Archaeology, Linnaeus University
Sada Mire, Associate Professor in Archaeology, Leiden University
Steven Longoida Labarakwe, Director of Empower the Northern Frontier, Linnaeus University
The Samburu people in northern Kenya’s Marsabit county are pastoralists. They migrate from place to place in search of pasture and water for their cattle, goats, sheep and camels. As part of their lifestyle, Samburu boys go through an initiation period when they live in rock shelters, learning how to take care of their animals and how to become warriors.
During this time the young warriors – called lmurran – express themselves by painting…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 20, 2022