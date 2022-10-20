Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's Samburu warriors still practise a rock art tradition that tells their stories

By Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Ebbe Westergren, Honorary Fellow, Linnaeus University
Peter Skoglund, Professor in Archaeology, Linnaeus University
Sada Mire, Associate Professor in Archaeology, Leiden University
Steven Longoida Labarakwe, Director of Empower the Northern Frontier, Linnaeus University
Share this article
The Samburu people in northern Kenya’s Marsabit county are pastoralists. They migrate from place to place in search of pasture and water for their cattle, goats, sheep and camels. As part of their lifestyle, Samburu boys go through an initiation period when they live in rock shelters, learning how to take care of their animals and how to become warriors.

During this time the young warriors – called lmurran – express themselves by painting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disasters like Hurricane Ian can affect academic performance for years to come
~ Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic -- and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary
~ Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
~ Corporate spending in state politics and elections can affect everything from your wallet to your health
~ The US isn't at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war
~ Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
~ Liz Truss: what happened in the night of Westminster chaos that triggered the PM's resignation?
~ Lesotho’s 2022 elections: new leaders have a lot of work - and convincing - to do
~ South Africa's struggle songs against apartheid come from a long tradition of resistance
~ Ukraine war: this conflict is just further evidence that Putin's Russia is now a rogue power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter