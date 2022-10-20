Tolerance.ca
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister: the five causes of her downfall explained

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
As Liz Truss stepped away from the lectern outside No.10 Downing Street after resigning as leader of her party, it probably occurred to her that her time as prime minister will have been only as long as the leadership campaign that got her there.

When Boris Johnson walked away from No.10 there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
