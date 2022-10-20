Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We asked homeowners what they need to make homes greener – here's what they said

By Jacob Ainscough, Senior Research Associate in Environmental Governance, Lancaster University
Rebecca Willis, Professor in Energy and Climate Governance, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
As winter approaches, and with energy bills at record highs, insulating the UK’s leaky homes has never been more urgent. With 14% of greenhouse gas emissions coming from heating and powering homes, it would also help the country meet its climate change targets – a genuine win-win.

Yet current policies to encourage more efficient energy use (and so, lower emissions) are failing. The UK’s housing stock is one of the worst…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
