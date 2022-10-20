Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Authorities must account for missing five-year-old following violent raid in Ndamba

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Authorities in Angola must account for the whereabouts of a five-year-old boy who went missing after police raided the Mucubai Community in Ndamba area in the outskirts of the city of Moçâmedes, the capital of Namibe Province in which 16 houses were torched and personal belongings including blankets, clothes and water containers set alight, Amnesty […] The post Angola: Authorities must account for missing five-year-old following violent raid in Ndamba appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: New prison, PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis
~ From ‘forerunner’ to ‘a puppy': How Mongolia got hooked on Russia's ‘Pivot to Asia’
~ Breast cancer: five tips from an expert on catching it early and keeping safe
~ Noise in the brain enables us to make extraordinary leaps of imagination. It could transform the power of computers too
~ Grattan on Friday: Politics of future budgets likely to get harder for Albanese government
~ Egypt: New prison PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis
~ Victoria signals end of coal by announcing a new 95% renewable target. It's a risky but vital move
~ Why permanent residents and long-term temporary visa holders should be able to vote in federal elections
~ Lidia Thorpe sacked as a Greens deputy leader after failing to disclose relationship with bikie figure
~ To end gender-based violence in one generation, we must fix how the system responds to children and young people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter