Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To end gender-based violence in one generation, we must fix how the system responds to children and young people

By Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Share this article
We need not just an acknowledgement of children as victim-survivors in their own right but a commitment to boost resourcing of child-centred recovery support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victoria signals end of coal by announcing a new 95% renewable target. It's a risky but vital move
~ Why permanent residents and long-term temporary visa holders should be able to vote in federal elections
~ Lidia Thorpe sacked as a Greens deputy leader after failing to disclose relationship with bikie figure
~ Afghanistan: Women Protesters Detail Taliban Abuse
~ Qatar/FIFA: Reimburse Migrant Workers’ Recruitment Fees
~ Qatar: Labour reform unfinished and compensation still owed as World Cup looms
~ Republicans gain in US midterm polls with three weeks until election
~ An entirely new illicit drug has been discovered by Australian chemists. Here's how they did it
~ Is tracking your sleep a good idea?
~ Pixels are not people: mental health apps are increasingly popular but human connection is still key
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter