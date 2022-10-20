To end gender-based violence in one generation, we must fix how the system responds to children and young people
By Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
We need not just an acknowledgement of children as victim-survivors in their own right but a commitment to boost resourcing of child-centred recovery support.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 20, 2022