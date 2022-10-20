Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Women Protesters Detail Taliban Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters fire into the air to disperse women protesters in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 13, 2022. ©2022/ AFP via Getty Images/Wakil Kohsar (New York) – Three Afghan women detained for protesting Taliban abuses described torture and other severe mistreatment in custody, Human Rights Watch said today. The women said they were wrongfully detained with their families, including small children. They experienced threats, beatings, dangerous conditions of confinement, denial of due process, abusive conditions of release, and other abuses. The authorities assaulted and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
