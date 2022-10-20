Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar/FIFA: Reimburse Migrant Workers’ Recruitment Fees

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Parents of Ram Kishun Sahani, a Nepali migrant worker who died in Qatar.  © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Many migrant workers paid exorbitant and illegal recruitment fees to make the 2022 World Cup in Qatar possible, Human Rights Watch said today. But FIFA and Qatari authorities have yet to commit to a remedy fund for serious abuses against migrant workers, including many workers in serious debt from paying these fees. “With 30 days left until the tournament, there is a slim window for FIFA and Qatari authorities to correct course and commit to remedying past abuses that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victoria signals end of coal by announcing a new 95% renewable target. It's a risky but vital move
~ Why permanent residents and long-term temporary visa holders should be able to vote in federal elections
~ Lidia Thorpe sacked as a Greens deputy leader after failing to disclose relationship with bikie figure
~ To end gender-based violence in one generation, we must fix how the system responds to children and young people
~ Afghanistan: Women Protesters Detail Taliban Abuse
~ Qatar: Labour reform unfinished and compensation still owed as World Cup looms
~ Republicans gain in US midterm polls with three weeks until election
~ An entirely new illicit drug has been discovered by Australian chemists. Here's how they did it
~ Is tracking your sleep a good idea?
~ Pixels are not people: mental health apps are increasingly popular but human connection is still key
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter