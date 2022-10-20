Tolerance.ca
Republicans gain in US midterm polls with three weeks until election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With less than a month until the US midterms, the economy may play the decisive role in the outcome- and that may be difficult for Biden and the Democrats.The Conversation


© The Conversation
