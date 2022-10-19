Right now, more adult incontinence products than baby nappies go to landfill. By 2030, it could be ten times higher
By Beth Rounsefell, Casual Academic, The University of Queensland
Emma Thompson-Brewster, Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Kate O'Brien, Professor, The University of Queensland
Could we divert incontinence products from landfill? Yes – if we tackle social stigma and access to affordable health services, encourage biodegradable products and introduce supportive waste policies
