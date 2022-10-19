Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obstruction Threatens Probe into Disappeared Mexico Students

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Families and friends march in Mexico City seeking justice for the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students on the eighth anniversary of their disappearance, August 26, 2022.  © 2022 Marco Ugarte/AP Photo The 2014 kidnapping and enforced disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers College in Guerrero state is one of Mexico’s most infamous unresolved atrocities. Earlier this year, it looked like progress was finally being made in tracking down those responsible, but hopes are now dimming. In the immediate aftermath of the disappearance, Human Rights Watch documented…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights experts calls for urgent action to implement South Sudan peace deal
~ A new type of material called a mechanical neural network can learn and change its physical properties to create adaptable, strong structures
~ Despite the myth, deer are not an ecological substitute for moa and should be part of NZ’s predator-free plan
~ Our environmental responses are often piecemeal and ineffective. Next week's wellbeing budget is a chance to act
~ We studied the 'bibles' of jazz standards – and found sexism lurking in the strangest place
~ Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
~ After breast cancer: 5 changes you can make to stay healthy
~ How do fishes scratch their itches? It turns out sharks are involved
~ First-ever genetic analysis of a Neanderthal family paints a fascinating picture of a close-knit community
~ Right now, more adult incontinence products than baby nappies go to landfill. By 2030, it could be ten times higher
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter