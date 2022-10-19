What does history tell us about calling reservists up to war?
By Luis Velasco, Profesor de Historia Contemporánea - Universidad de Vigo, coordinador del programa de máster en Seguridad, Paz y Conflictos Internacionales de la Universidad de Santiago de Compostela y el Instituto Español de Estudios Estratégicos, Universidade de Vigo
Countries with military service rely on the mobilisation of their reservists when they come under attack. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has made it essential for the latter to mobilise its reserve forces. The former, too, has brought reservists into the conflict. However, there has been a key difference in the way Ukrainian reservists and Russian reservists have responded to the draft. Examples from history can help us understand why this might have been the case.
One of the great crises of the Spanish political system at the beginning of the 20th century was the Moroccan War.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 19, 2022