Rugby union's financial crisis: why the sport's model is 'broken'

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
As athletes, rugby union players are notoriously robust. But in England, the finances behind the sport are looking far from healthy. In the space of a few weeks, two of its most famous club teams, Worcester (founded 1871) and Wasps (1866), have gone into administration.

Bill Sweeney, chief-executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) which governs the English game, said the financial model of the sport


© The Conversation -
