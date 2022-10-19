Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facing the dual threat of climate change and human disturbance, Mumbai – and the world – should listen to its fishing communities

By Lyla Mehta, Professorial Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
D Parthasarathy, Professor of Sociology, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Shibaji Bose, PhD Student in Community Voices, National Institute of Technology Durgapur
Share this article
Facing human threats, Mumbai’s Koli community are taking risk reduction into their own hands – other vulnerable coastal settlements should take note.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ European colonialism has had a lasting legacy on how plants are distributed around the world
~ How women put hair to the fore in fight for equal rights
~ What does history tell us about calling reservists up to war?
~ Rugby union's financial crisis: why the sport's model is 'broken'
~ Health secretary Thérèse Coffey gave leftover prescription drugs to a poorly friend – is this advisable or legal?
~ Pensions: how yours may have been affected by recent market turmoil
~ Ukraine war: Iranian 'kamikaze' drones can inflict serious damage but will not be a gamechanger
~ How desk jobs alter your brain – and why they're so tiring
~ Ooh, ah, up the 'Ra: why Ireland's women footballers are under fire for singing after their historic win
~ Unruly provinces? That's what the Fathers of Confederation expected — and planned for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter