Facing the dual threat of climate change and human disturbance, Mumbai – and the world – should listen to its fishing communities
By Lyla Mehta, Professorial Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
D Parthasarathy, Professor of Sociology, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Shibaji Bose, PhD Student in Community Voices, National Institute of Technology Durgapur
Facing human threats, Mumbai’s Koli community are taking risk reduction into their own hands – other vulnerable coastal settlements should take note.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 19, 2022