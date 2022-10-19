Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Shamelessly Abandons Uyghurs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, September 26, 2022. © 2022 Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo In 2019, when my Human Rights Watch colleagues visited Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, they sought meetings with government officials and opinion leaders to encourage them to speak up against the discrimination and abuses suffered by Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, China. Instead of an enthusiastic reception, they encountered a wall of silence. While…


© Human Rights Watch -
