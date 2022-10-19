AI is changing scientists' understanding of language learning – and raising questions about an innate grammar
By Morten H. Christiansen, Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Pablo Contreras Kallens, Ph.D. Student in Psychology, Cornell University
Linguists have long considered grammar to be the glue of language, and key to how children learn it. But new prose-writing AIs suggest language experience may be more important than grammar.
