Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach

By Mneesha Gellman, Associate Professor of Political Science, Emerson College
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time.

But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
