Human Rights Observatory

Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher underlines need for Leveson Inquiry part two

By Steven Barnett, Professor of Communications, University of Westminster
One of the key moments of the 2011 Leveson Inquiry into press standards came when the Daily Mail’s then-editor, Paul Dacre, took to the witness box to accuse Hugh Grant of pursuing “mendacious smears driven by a hatred of the media”. Dacre was responding to Grant’s allegation that a 2007 Mail on Sunday story could only have been obtained by hacking his voicemails.

The Mail has always vehemently denied any involvement with phone hacking or any other unlawful activities.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
