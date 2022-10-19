Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan poet spreads her message despite new law to criminalize online dissent

By Njeri Wangari
Share this article
The irony in the duality of how President Museveni decisively dealt with his son's threats of war on Twitter versus his treatment of dissident Dr. Nyanzi was not lost on many Ugandans.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Think private renting is hard? First Nations people can be excluded from the start
~ Ukraine: Russian Forces Tortured Izium Detainees
~ Iraq: Iran Attacks Kill Civilians in Kurdistan Region
~ Farm floods will hit food supplies and drive up prices. Farmers need help to adapt as weather extremes worsen
~ After the Optus data breach, Australia needs mandatory disclosure laws
~ Anal sex attitudes have changed for hetero partners – what to know before you try it
~ Millions of users are flocking to the BeReal app – but it may pose free speech issues
~ Australia's reversal on recognising Jerusalem as Israeli capital is simply a return to status quo
~ Smoke and mirrors: why claims that NZ’s smokefree policy could fuel an illicit tobacco trade don’t stack up
~ ‘Undeniable need for accountability’ in Ukraine as violations mount
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter