Farm floods will hit food supplies and drive up prices. Farmers need help to adapt as weather extremes worsen

By Elisabeth Vogel, Postdoctoral research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Farmers face a multitude of challenges in future. Crops and livestock are not only on the line, but also the mental health of rural communities.The Conversation


© The Conversation
