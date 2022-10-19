Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think private renting is hard? First Nations people can be excluded from the start

By Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Andrew Peters, Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Piret Veeroja, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Private rental housing provides homes, often long-term homes, for one in four Australian households. People can experience various forms of discrimination when seeking, living in or leaving a rental property, and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples it’s another one of many barriers they face.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Russian Forces Tortured Izium Detainees
~ Iraq: Iran Attacks Kill Civilians in Kurdistan Region
~ Farm floods will hit food supplies and drive up prices. Farmers need help to adapt as weather extremes worsen
~ After the Optus data breach, Australia needs mandatory disclosure laws
~ Anal sex attitudes have changed for hetero partners – what to know before you try it
~ Millions of users are flocking to the BeReal app – but it may pose free speech issues
~ Australia's reversal on recognising Jerusalem as Israeli capital is simply a return to status quo
~ Smoke and mirrors: why claims that NZ’s smokefree policy could fuel an illicit tobacco trade don’t stack up
~ ‘Undeniable need for accountability’ in Ukraine as violations mount
~ Can Jamaica efficiently make the much-needed transition to renewable energy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter