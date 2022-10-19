Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Forces Tortured Izium Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A hallway of cells in Izium Central Police Station which Russian forces used to detain people, September 23, 2022. © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Kyiv, October 19, 2022) – Russian forces and others operating under their command routinely tortured detainees during their six-month occupation of Izium, a city in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. Survivors described being subjected to electric shock, waterboarding, severe beatings, threats at gunpoint, and being forced to hold stress positions for extended periods. They…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
