Human Rights Observatory

Humans are 8% virus – how the ancient viral DNA in your genome plays a role in human disease and development

By Aidan Burn, PhD Candidate in Genetics, Tufts University
Bits of viral genes incorporated into human DNA have been linked to cancer, ALS and schizophrenia. But many of these genes may not be harmful, and could even protect against infectious disease.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
