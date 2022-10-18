Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parintins: A remote Brazilian city overcoming isolation through a festival

By Mauro Cossu, PhD candidate and research assistant at the Faculty of Environmental Design, Université de Montréal
Gonzalo Lizarralde, Professeur titulaire - Faculté de l'aménagement, Université de Montréal
Lisa Bornstein, Professor at School of Urban Planning, McGill University
The “Festival do Boi-Bumbá” changed the fate of Parintins, Brazil. Its success shows the crucial role that cultural festivals play in isolated territories that often lack material infrastructure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
