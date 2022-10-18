'Gut-wrenching and infuriating': why Australia is the world leader in mammal extinctions, and what to do about it
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
38 mammals have been driven to extinction since colonisation, and many more are close to joining them. We have the solutions at hand, but warnings continue to be met with mediocre responses.
- Tuesday, October 18, 2022