Sanctions on Russia are increasing, not decreasing, its revenue
By Noha Razek, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Regina
Brian McQuinn, Co-Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Conflict and Assistant Professor, International Studies, University of Regina
The impact of oil sanctions on Russia is limited compared to the severe repercussions they have on the global economy and other countries’ abilities to achieve energy security and transition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 18, 2022