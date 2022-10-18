Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: what's gone wrong

By Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Share this article
There’s an urgent need to put water higher on South Africa’s agenda. Various water problems are escalating at a rapid rate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Impact of Tigray airstrikes on civilians ‘utterly staggering’: UN rights chief
~ Robbie Coltrane: a free-styling talent suffused with intelligence and humour
~ Silicon is used in construction, microchips and more – 'green' methods could help extract it from sugarcane waste
~ Why migrants bring gifts from abroad. A sense of obligation and a fear of social backlash
~ Tigray war: two years on, the AU has failed to broker peace and silence the guns
~ Muscle is important for good health – here’s how to maintain it after middle age
~ The power of swearing: how obscene words influence your mind, body and relationships
~ Glaciers in the Alps are melting faster than ever – and 2022 was their worst summer yet
~ How bumblebees can help us understand the evolution of human memories
~ US needs to rebuild Latin American alliances as Russia grows global pro-war power base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter