Human Rights Observatory

'Nobody said anything because they feared being benched' – how abuse is baked into American sports

By Rick Eckstein, Professor of Sociology, Villanova University
The US National Women’s Soccer League was recently rocked by revelations of sexual abuse. But research shows that physical and verbal abuse is also disturbingly common in organized sports.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
