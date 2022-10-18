Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ales Bialiatski, a life of peaceful struggle for human rights in Belarus

By Anaïs Marin, Researcher, international relations and Russian studies, University of Warsaw
A co-laureate of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, the founder of the human rights centre Viasna is the fourth person in the history of the Nobel to receive this award while in prison.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
