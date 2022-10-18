Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The struggle to maintain an independent russophone voice in Moldova

By Filip Noubel
In de facto bilingual Moldova, russophone media Newsmaker offers independent coverage as an alternative to pro-Moscow media that influence a large part of the population, including about Ukraine.


