Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Army Units Aided Abusive Armed Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People fleeing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels near Kibumba in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa (Goma) – Congolese army units backed armed groups implicated in serious abuses in the recent conflict with M23 rebel forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. Between May and August 2022, the Congolese army with a coalition of Congolese militia as well as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) fought against Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in North Kivu…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
