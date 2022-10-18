Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of yindyamarra: how we can bring respect to Australian democracy

By Stan Grant, Vice Chancellors Chair Australian/Indigenous Belonging, Charles Sturt University
Jack Jacobs, Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
Share this article
Liberal democracy has been a failure for First Nations people – a Voice to Parliament must add more weight to the scales.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia needs an honest conversation about tax and budgets – and Jim Chalmers is ready to talk
~ Lift heavy or smaller weights with high reps? It all depends on your goal
~ FIFA Yet to Back Workers’ Remedy Fund Despite Growing Support
~ 3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen – and what to do about it
~ Suddenly dodging potholes after all this rain? Here's how drones could help with repairs
~ Killings and detentions of children in Iran must end, UN child rights committee urges
~ Powerful women heading up dating apps are framed as young and sexy
~ Liz Truss: what I told European colleagues when they asked me what on Earth is going on in British politics
~ The UK is about to have its first space launch – but Cornwall is unlikely to become a new Cape Canaveral
~ Fire, Explosions Erupt at Evin Prison in Tehran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter