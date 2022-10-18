Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Yet to Back Workers’ Remedy Fund Despite Growing Support

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers outside Al Janoub Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar (New York) – FIFA has yet to officially commit to a fund to compensate migrant workers for harms and deaths in Qatar, despite public backing from at least seven national Football Associations, four World Cup sponsors, former players, political leaders and, according to an opinion poll, a large majority of the public in 15 countries, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and FairSquare said today. On May 17, five months ago,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
