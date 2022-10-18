Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen – and what to do about it

By Sumudu Mallawaarachchi, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Sharon Horwood, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
From learning numbers to learning how to brush your teeth, it seems there’s a kids’ app for everything.

Recent US statistics indicate more than half of toddlers and three-quarters of preschoolers regularly access mobile apps. So it’s no surprise there has been an explosion of options within the app market to keep kids engaged.

These apps certainly offer some fun interactive experiences, not to mention good educational content in many…The Conversation


© The Conversation
