Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killings and detentions of children in Iran must end, UN child rights committee urges

Share this article
As the number of children reportedly killed by Iranian security forces in relation to ongoing protests rises to at least 23, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a statement on Monday condemning the killings, noting that hundreds more have been injured, detained and tortured during the Government crackdown.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Powerful women heading up dating apps are framed as young and sexy
~ Liz Truss: what I told European colleagues when they asked me what on Earth is going on in British politics
~ The UK is about to have its first space launch – but Cornwall is unlikely to become a new Cape Canaveral
~ Fire, Explosions Erupt at Evin Prison in Tehran
~ Snow can spread and worsen the effects of pollutants in the environment
~ Could tensions between Greece and Turkey lead to a second European war?
~ Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation
~ Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
~ 'Grief can have a chastening effect': in Faith, Hope and Carnage Nick Cave plumbs religion, creativity and human frailty
~ One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: a scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter