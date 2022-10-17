Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Powerful women heading up dating apps are framed as young and sexy

By Treena Orchard, Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Riki Thompson, Associate Professor of Digital Rhetoric and Writing Studies, University of Washington
Two women ruled the dating app tech industry last year. How they were portrayed by mainstream media versus how they portrayed themselves in social media says a lot about how women leaders are viewed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
