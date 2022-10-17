Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fire, Explosions Erupt at Evin Prison in Tehran

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photo obtained from the Iranian Mizan News Agency on October 16, 2022 shows damage caused by a fire in the notorious Evin prison, northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. © 2022 KOOSHA MAHSHID FALAHI/MIZAN/AFP via Getty Images It’s been 48 hours of anguish for families with loved ones in Tehran’s Evin prison.  On Saturday night, a massive fire, explosions, and shootings erupted inside the prison compound, according to witness accounts and videos on social media. Evin holds thousands of prisoners, including most of the prominent detained human rights defenders, journalists,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
