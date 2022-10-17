Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Towards zero hunger in Africa: 5 steps to achieve food security

By Edward Mabaya, Research Professor, Cornell University
Robert B. Richardson, Professor of Sustainable Development, Michigan State University
Thomas Jayne, MSU Foundation Professor, Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics, Michigan State University
Global food systems have been battered by overlapping crises in recent years. Key among these are the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russo-Ukraine war and extreme weather events resulting from climate change. These have resulted in forced migration, loss of employment, climate stress, loss of biodiversity, and economic instability.

In Africa, which is home to 1.5 billion people, these shocks and stressors have slowed – or even reversed – decades…The Conversation


