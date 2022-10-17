Tolerance.ca
Emergency budget announcement: expert reaction to new UK chancellor's attempt to calm financial markets

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Brian Scott-Quinn, Emeritus Professor of Finance, ICMA Centre, University of Reading
Morten O. Ravn, Professor of Economics at University College London, UCL
Steven McCabe, Associate Professor, Institute for Design, Economic Acceleration & Sustainability (IDEAS), Birmingham City University
Newly installed UK chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has unveiled a raft of changes to Kwasi Kwarteng’s September 23 mini-budget, which essentially amounted to a rollback on most of its headline points.

The September mini-budget, which included £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts, created significant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
