Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three arguments why Just Stop Oil was right to target Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

By Oli Mould, Lecturer in Human Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
Waves of controversy were sparked recently when the Just Stop Oil activists threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Although the painting was behind glass so not damaged, politicians were quick to condemn their “attention-seeking”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kianoush Ramezani: The journey of an exiled political cartoonist
~ BBC at 100: a trusted international news source, but it's important to remember whose values it reflects
~ China: Xi Jinping poised for a third term with no plans to relinquish power any time soon
~ Towards zero hunger in Africa: 5 steps to achieve food security
~ Chibok kidnappings: why it's important to listen to the survivors of Boko Haram terrorism
~ Rock stars: how a group of scientists in South Africa rescued a rare 500kg chunk of human history
~ Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part
~ Emergency budget announcement: expert reaction to new UK chancellor's attempt to calm financial markets
~ Life expectancy improves in some countries after big drops in 2020 – but US and others see further falls
~ EU border agency Frontex accused of covering up human rights violations in Greece – the allegations explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter