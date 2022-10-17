Getting to 'net-zero' emissions: How energy leaders envision countering climate change in the future
By Seth Blumsack, Professor of Energy and Environmental Economics and International Affairs, Penn State
Lara B. Fowler, Interim Chief Sustainability Officer, Penn State; Interim Director, Penn State Sustainability Institute; Profess of Teaching, Penn State Law, Penn State
Roundtable discussions with leaders from major energy companies reveal a lack of pressure from regulators or investors and a strong belief that fossil fuel use will continue for years to come.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 17, 2022