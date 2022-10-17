Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The sudden passing of Haitian singer ‘Mikaben’ leaves a big void in the music world

By Janine Mendes-Franco
He sang love songs for Haiti – songs about its landscape, culture, women and music; songs to uplift the poor; songs of courage, resilience and hope.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
