Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is avian flu, the disease afflicting viral TikTok emu Emmanuel?

By Marta Hernandez-Jover, Professor in Veterinary Epidemiology and Public Health, Charles Sturt University
Viral TikTok star Emmanuel – a US-based emu who enjoys a vast online following – has fallen sick with avian influenza. So what is this disease and what’s the risk in Australia?The Conversation


